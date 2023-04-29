Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, 29th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Former NNPC GMD, Yakubu, sues EFCC over seized $9.8m, £74,000

The former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for refusing to release his $9.8 million, and £74,000 despite a court ruling clearing him on the corruption charges. Read more

2. ‘APC rigged themselves into power,’ LP replies Buhari’s overconfidence jibe

The Labour Party on Friday described as false President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election. Read more

3. Wike, Makinde visit Tinubu, urge support for president-elect

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, urged Nigerians to support the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his bid to reposition the country for development. Read more

4. Sudan: Nigeria resumes evacuation of nationals Saturday

The Federal Government will begin the evacuation of the second batch of Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan on Saturday. Read more

5. NGX: Transcorp, Access Corp top trading as investors earn N91.2bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.53 trillion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

6. Herbert Wigwe increases stake in Access Bank with N11.3bn shares

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, has increased his stake in the financial institution to 8.13 percent. Read more

7. Bankers explain scarcity of new naira notes in circulation as deadline for phase-out of old currency approaches

Bankers in Nigeria have given reasons for the prevalence of old naira notes in circulation with the deadline for their withdrawal about eight months away. Read more

8. Police intercepts 4 AK-47 rifles from criminals in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have intercepted four AK-47 rifles from criminals in the state. Read more

9. Police confirms 13 dead, 28 shops destroyed in Plateau tanker explosion

The Plateau State police command said on Friday 13 persons were killed and 28 shops destroyed in the fuel tanker explosion along the Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state. Read more

10. Over 10,000 to participate in historic Abuja Int’l Marathon, organisers say

Organizers of the first-ever Abuja International Marathon say over 10,000 participants are expected to file out for the historic race which begins at 6a.m, Saturday. Read more

