Tribunal upholds APC Wombo’s election in Benue federal constituency

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi on Monday upheld the election of Solomon Wombo as the lawmaker representing the Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Wombo as the winner of the February 25 election after he polled 59,939 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Richard Gbande, who got 39,414 votes in the poll.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Gbande approached the tribunal to set aside the INEC declaration.

The petitioner told the tribunal that the respondent did not score the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election,

He also urged the panel to nullify the election in all the polling units with irregularities and declare him as the winner of the election or order a fresh poll in the constituency.

READ ALSO: Tribunal affirms Senator Moro’s election in Benue South

However, its ruling, the three-member panel headed by Justice Ory’zik Ikeorha, held that the petitioner failed to prove his case.

Justice Ikeorha, who read the judgement, said 17 out of the 19 witnesses called by the petitioner filed their written addresses out of time and dismissed same.

She said while some of the paragraphs of the petition were complaints on polling units, many others were generic and without basis.

“The reliefs sought are hereby refused, the petition stands dismissed in entirety, no order of cost,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now