Troops destroy 81 illegal refineries, arrest suspected oil thieves in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 81 illegal refining sites in the last two weeks in Niger Delta.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at the bi-weekly update on nationwide military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the troops also destroyed 254 storage tanks, 173 cooking ovens, 118 dugout pits, and 36 wooden boats found at the sites.

Danmadami said: “The troops also arrested 81 suspected oil thieves in different locations during the conduct of “Operation Octopus Grip’’.

“At least 1.06 litres of crude oil, 391,000 litres of diesel, 11 cars, six tankers, eight pumping machines and three motorcycles were recovered in the operation.

“They also recovered two outboard engines, one tricycle, and five AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special bullets.”

The troops, according to him, also raided a suspected gunmen enclave at Ebem Community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River, arrested suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

