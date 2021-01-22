Troops kill five Boko Haram fighters in Borno

Troops of Operation Tura Takaibango on Wednesday killed at least five suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the troops raided some Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts in the Abbagajiri area of the state and inflicted heavy casualties on the jihadists.

According to him, an unspecified number of terrorists sustained gunshot wounds in the attack.

Items recovered from the Boko Haram fighters include one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy (PKT) gun, three AK-47 rifles, four extra AK-47 rifle magazines and a vulcanising machine.

Onyeuko added that the troops also seized some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials and special ammunition from the terrorists.

The army spokesman commended the troops and urged them not to relent in the fight against terrorism.

