Troops kill four terrorists in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the troops responded to distress calls on bandits’ attacks at Rafin Sarki village in Giwa local government area of the state.

The troops, according to him, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel and killed two suspects in the operation that took place between Sunday and Monday.

Read also:Troops kill two terrorist commanders, others in Borno air raid

The statement read: “The troop also on Tuesday carried out an ambush operation at Rafin Taba village in the same local government area and neutralised two terrorists.

“They recovered two AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 magazines, 51 (7.62mm) special ammunition, five mobile phones, one cutlass, two motorcycles and the sum of N206,000.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now