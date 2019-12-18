Trump impeachment: US House to vote on two articles during proceedings

The United States House of Representatives is set to vote on two articles of impeachment that accused embattled President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of the American Congress.

Reports said the House of Representatives will make moves to vote on Wednesday to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine.

If the move sees the light of day, Trump would become only the third US president to be impeached. No US president has been removed from office via the impeachment process.

The move comes a day after Trump lashed out over his impending impeachment in an irate letter to top Democrat Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of declaring “open war on American democracy.”

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” he wrote in the letter, sent on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump faces an impeachment vote on Wednesday over allegations he pressured Ukraine for personal political gain.

