Trump rejects Biden’s 80m votes tally, alleges widespread election fraud

The United States President, Donald Trump, has refused to concede defeat to the Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, who has been declared the winner of November 3 election in the country.

In the latest claim on Twitter Thursday, the president said the US election was marred by widespread fraud.

Election officials in the US announced on Tuesday that Biden recorded 80 million votes in the poll, making him the first-ever presidential candidate in US history to record such a huge tally in an election.

He scored 80,063,589 votes while Trump recorded 73,904,195, another record in the US election history.

READ ALSO: US ELECTION: Trump loses bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

In his reaction, the president said there was no way the Democratic candidate would score 80 million votes in the election.

He insisted that the election was “100 percent” rigged.

Trump wrote: “Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100 percent RIGGED ELECTION.”

Join the conversation

Opinions