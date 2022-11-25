Tech
Twitter goes soft, pledges ‘general amnesty’ on suspended accounts
World richest man and CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has pledged to reinstate all suspended accounts on the microblogging site, in what he termed granting “general amnesty.”
This comes on the heels of last week’s reinstatement of selected accounts including that of former United States President Donald Trump, the satirical website Babylon Bee, and comedian Kathy Griffin.
According to Musk, the amnesty will take effect from next week.
Twitter restores Kanye West's account following anti-semitism outburst
Musk, who seems to be obsessed with conducting polls lately, noted that the decision was reached after conducting yet another poll on whether to consider other suspended accounts for users who had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.
In Musk’s Wednesday poll, 72.4 percent of about 3.16 million users who participated voted in favour.
“The people have spoken,” Musk tweeted on Thursday. “Amnesty begins next week.”
The last one month since Musk’s takeover of the social networking site has been characterized with changes, what some commentators have touted as chaos —especially the massive layoff of its workforce that reduced its strength to 2300 heads from 7500 at the point of acquisition.
The new amnesty will be another change that may recharge activities on the platform, especially at a time when Americans are already seeking to find alternative social media communities outside Twitter.
