Twitter to meet Nigerian govt on suspension of operations | Ripples Nigeria

News
Twitter to meet Nigerian govt on suspension of operations
The microblogging platform, Twitter, on Friday declared its willingness to meet the Federal Government over the suspension of its activities in the country.
The federal government banned the platform last Friday over its “persistence use for activities capable of undermining the country’s corporate existence.”
The Twitter management confirmed its readiness to meet the Nigerian government in a statement posted on the platform Friday evening.
READ ALSO: Senate President, Lawan, breaks silence, says Nigeria needs Twitter
The statement read: “Today marks one week since Twitter was blocked in Nigeria. We have informed the Nigerian government that we are ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored. We remain advocates of free and #OpenInternet everywhere. #KeepitOn.”
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had earlier in the week told journalists that Twitter had approached the federal government in a bid to resolve the dispute.
He also listed some conditions for the lifting of the platform’s suspension in the country.
