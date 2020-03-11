UCL: Atletico stun defending champions Liverpool; PSG through to quarter-finals

Defending champions Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League after a thrilling extra-time in their last-16 second leg clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Spanish giants Atletico, who came into the game with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, won 3-2 at Anfield to defeat the English side 4-2 on aggregate and reach quarter-finals.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s first-half header had leveled the tie as the match was forced to extra-time at 1-1 on aggregate.

Roberto Firmino scored what appeared to be the winner at the start of extra-time, but Atleti then scored three goals in space of 24 minutes to turn the tie around.

A brace by Marcos Llorente and a last-minute finisher by former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata gave the Diego Simeone side a superb victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who defeated Tottenham in the final of last season, had their hopes of lifting a seventh title dashed as goalkeeper Adrian, who was deputising for injured Alisson, made errors that cost them the game.

In the other round of 16 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund, the French side scaled through to the quarterfinals after a 3-2 aggregate victory over Dortmund.

The German Bundesliga giants had come to the game with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, but were beaten 2-0 at an empty Parc des Princes.

Neymar opened the scoring with a header in the 28th minute to put PSG ahead before Juan Bernat made it 2-0 just before halftime when he turned in Pablo Sarabia’s ball.

There were no fans or spectators inside the Parc des Princes because of coronavirus concerns.

