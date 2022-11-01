UCL: Tottenham advance to knockouts with Marseille victory, Liverpool beat Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur put up a fine performance on Tuesday night to see off Marseille in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs, who needed a draw to advance, came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over their hosts and emerged winners of Group D.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham’s progress to the last 16.

Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba had opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime before Clement Lenglet equalised early in the second half, and Hojbjerg finished the job.

In the other game of the group, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Sporting Lisbon to seal second spot, while the Portuguese drop to Europa League after finishing above Marseille.

At Anfield, Liverpool scored two late goals through Mohamed Salah and Nunez to seal a 2-0 victory over Napoli.

The win was not enough to see the Reds emerge winners of the Group A, as Napoli have a higher goal difference on the table.

In the group’s other game, Ajax thrashed Rangers 3-1. The Dutch side will drop to Europa League after finishing in third place.

In Group B, Porto sent Atletico Madrid packing from Europe as they won 2-1 over the Spanish giants to win the group.

Club Brugge finished in second place despite playing a goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen, who will now join the Europa League after finishing in third place.

In Group C, Bayern Munich defeated Inter Milan 2-0 while Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plezn 4-2.

