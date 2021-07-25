Umahi rules out fight over choice of successor in 2023

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Sunday there would no bickering over the choice of his successor in 2023.

The governor, who stated this during a special thanksgiving service to mark his 58th birthday at the Christ Embassy Church in Abakaliki, expressed confidence that there would not be any fight anytime he called leaders in the state to choose his successor.

Umahi stressed that he would not single-handedly pick the next governor of the state.

He said: “However, there will be a fight when I single-handedly choose the person who will succeed me.

“Anyone who wants to manipulate me should first manipulate God because He is the one that is protecting me.”

Umahi urged anyone seeking to succeed him in 2023 to depend on God.

The governor said: “When you put all your faith in God and help the needy, you will have less time for distractions.

“Everything happening in the state in terms of infrastructural development, among others, is not through man’s power but that of God.”

He thanked God for allowing him to witness his 58th birthday and commended those who honoured him during the celebration.

“I testify that prayers and the wonderful support from my family, religious leaders and well-wishers, among others, have made me achieve success in life.

“We are committed to completing all ongoing projects in the state and massively empowering our people before leaving office,” the governor concluded.

