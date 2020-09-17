UNILAG CRISIS: Panel submits report to Nigerian govt

The Presidential Panel set up to resolve the management crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has submitted a report of its findings to the Federal Government.

Presenting the report to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Thursday, the Chairman of the panel, Professor Tukur Sa’ad, said the document will bring an end to the crisis in the university.

He also thanked the government for setting up the panel to look into the crisis rocking UNILAG, following the removal of its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by its governing council.

Receiving the report on behalf of the government, the Minister said the recommendations of the panel would be thoroughly scrutinised with the aim of full implementation.

He said: “The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole.”

This comes three weeks after the Federal Government inaugurated the panel to resolve the lingering crisis facing the institution.

While setting up the panel on August 26, Adamu warned members against interfering in the activities of the university management.

He encouraged the stakeholders in the university to fully cooperate with the panel and to allow it to work unhindered.

The panel was set up to investigate the crisis rocking the university, following the earlier removal of Ogundipe by its Governing Council led by Mr Wale Babalakin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

