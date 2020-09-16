UNILAG visitation panel to submit report Thursday

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate the management crisis at the University of Lagos will submit its report to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, said in a statement the panel had concluded its assignment and would submit the report to the minister in Abuja.

The federal government set up the seven-man panel in August to investigate the circumstances leading to the removal of UNILAG vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe by the institution’s governing council.

Ogundipe was removed by the governing council on August 12 over alleged gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

