International
US court sentences ex-policeman to 22 years in jail for George Floyd’s murder
A court in Minneapolis, United States, on Friday sentenced a former policeman, Derek Chauvin, to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of an African- American, George Floyd.
The murder of Floyd, 48, on May 20 last year caused one of the biggest demonstrations against racism and police brutality in the US in decades.
The American hip-hop artiste died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes.
The ex-police officer was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges last month.
Chauvin, 45, was also told to register as a predatory offender and barred from owning firearms for life.
Prosecutors had demanded a 30-year sentence for the convict.
The judge, Peter Cahill, who handed down the term, said Chauvin’s sentence was based on his “abuse of a position of trust and authority as well as the cruelty shown to the deceased.”
He said: “What the sentence is not based on is emotion, or sympathy. But at the same time, I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family.”
