Politics
Uzodinma advocates sustained campaign against criminals in South-East
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday expressed concern at the threat posed by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the arm wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and other criminals to the people of South-East.
The ESN has been accused of killing and kidnapping in the region.
Uzodimma spoke when the new General Officer, Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Gen. Umar Musa, visited him at the Government House, Owerri.
He said all efforts to rid the state of criminal groups including IPOB have proved abortive.
Uzodinma said: “Governors and the military are in agreement that insecurity in the region which is fueled by banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality has impacted negatively on the socio-economic lives of the people, hence concerted efforts are required to change the tide.”
