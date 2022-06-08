Politics
Gov Uzodinma says it’s injustice if South-East does not produce president in 2023
Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Special Convention, on Wednesday, stated that the South-East should produce Nigeria’s next president.
Due to a lack of equality, Uzodinma claims the South-East has been denied the opportunity to produce Nigeria’s next president.
The governor revealed during an interview on Channels Television that due to injustice, the South-East cannot produce Nigeria’s next president.
From the view of political calculation, the sentiment of the people in the south-east is that they deserve to produce the president because the reason power is moving from the north to the south is because the current president is from the north having served for seven years.
Read also :Imo govt dismisses report on Uzodinma’s paralysis
“The reason why the south-east is asking for it is that when the power came to the south it went to the south-west and was there for eight years and the next time it came to the south it went to the south-south and it was there for seven years plus.
“The natural thing to do and the justice of the case is that now that power is coming again to the south and since it is only three geo-political zones that make up the south, it should come to the south-east, having been in the south-west and south-south.
“In a situation where equity should be the issue we (south-east) don’t need to struggle for it. But here again, you see how it has come. We will continue to hope that one day God will touch the heart of our brothers and sisters to do that which belongs to us,” the Imo State governor said.
