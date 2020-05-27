We are evaluating bids for four new rail lines –Lagos Govt

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said on Wednesday the state government was currently evaluating bids submitted by investors for four new rail lines in the state.

Oladeinde, who disclosed this at the Y2020 Ministerial Press Briefing put together to mark the first anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state, said the government had demonstrated visible commitment to efficient traffic management and transportation in Lagos.

The commissioner told journalists the state government recently advertised for expression of interest for design, building, operation and maintenance of the new rail lines.

He said: “This administration’s commitment to public transportation is anchored on integration of public transport, as such all transport agencies are encouraged to come together so that the value chain in the transport sub-sector could be harnessed and translated to reducing congestion and improving the peoples’ lifestyle.

“The state government is currently evaluating bids submitted by investors for four other rail lines recently advertised for expression of interest for design, build, operate, maintain and transfer basis.

“The four lines are – 68 kilometre Green Line from Marina to Lekki Free Zone, 60 kilometre Purple Line from Redemption Camp to Ojo, 34 kilometre Yellow Line from Otta to National Theatre and 48 kilometre Orange Line from Ikeja to Agbowa.”

According to him, the Blue and Red lines rail projects remain the flagship transport developments of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Oladeinde added: “The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line project is a 27 kilometer rail project from Marina to Okokomaiko. The first phase of the project, that is Marina to Mile 2, is expected to commence passenger operation by the second quarter of 2022.

“The Red line will share track with the standard gauge track of the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Modernisation project of the Federal Government. It is planned to commence passenger operations also in the second quarter of 2022.”

