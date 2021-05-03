We must empower our journalists to keep leaders, institutions accountable —Saraki | Ripples Nigeria

News
We must empower our journalists to keep leaders, institutions accountable —Saraki
The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for the empowerment of Nigerian journalists to help tell stories that will aid the overall collective development of the nation, and keep the leaders and institutions accountable.
Speaking in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle @bukolasaraki, to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day on Monday, Saraki said media practitioners in the country were critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, recalling how they led the fight for the country’s independence and also the return to democracy.
His tweets read, “The media are critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project. During our colonial rule, the press led the fight for our independence. During our military rule, the media led the fight to return to democracy.
“Now, as we work to build our nation’s democracy, the press has been the foremost instrument for fighting for equity, justice, unity, and the development of Nigeria.
“This is why, as we commemorate #WorldPressFreedom day today, I join leaders across the world to acknowledge the power of “Information as a Public Good.
READ ALSO: Drama as arrested drug courier accuses journalists of not exposing politicians ruining the nation
“As we observe this day, it is my hope that we will continue to strengthen the media, which is the fourth estate of the realm in our democracy.
“We must empower our journalists to tell the powerful stories that will aid our overall collective development; keep our leaders and institutions accountable; foster peace and unity; as well as inspire a sense of patriotic duty amongst the citizenry,” Saraki stated.
