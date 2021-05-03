 We must empower our journalists to keep leaders, institutions accountable —Saraki | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

We must empower our journalists to keep leaders, institutions accountable —Saraki

Published

55 mins ago

on

The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for the empowerment of Nigerian journalists to help tell stories that will aid the overall collective development of the nation, and keep the leaders and institutions accountable.

Speaking in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle @bukolasaraki, to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day on Monday, Saraki said media practitioners in the country were critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, recalling how they led the fight for the country’s independence and also the return to democracy.

His tweets read, “The media are critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project. During our colonial rule, the press led the fight for our independence. During our military rule, the media led the fight to return to democracy.

“Now, as we work to build our nation’s democracy, the press has been the foremost instrument for fighting for equity, justice, unity, and the development of Nigeria.

“This is why, as we commemorate #WorldPressFreedom day today, I join leaders across the world to acknowledge the power of “Information as a Public Good.

READ ALSO: Drama as arrested drug courier accuses journalists of not exposing politicians ruining the nation

“As we observe this day, it is my hope that we will continue to strengthen the media, which is the fourth estate of the realm in our democracy.

“We must empower our journalists to tell the powerful stories that will aid our overall collective development; keep our leaders and institutions accountable; foster peace and unity; as well as inspire a sense of patriotic duty amongst the citizenry,” Saraki stated.

See the links to the tweets below:

By Victor Uzoho…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports18 hours ago

Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title

Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Sports24 hours ago

Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010

Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Sports2 days ago

Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens

The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award
Sports2 days ago

‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Sports3 days ago

Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 hours ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech1 day ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech4 days ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech4 days ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...