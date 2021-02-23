‘Who will assassinate him? I have no personal issues with Okorocha,’ Uzodinma replies ex-gov | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘Who will assassinate him? I have no personal issues with Okorocha,’ Uzodinma replies ex-gov
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday dismissed reports of an assassination attempt on one of his predecessors, Rochas Okorocha.
Okorocha and Uzodinma had been at loggerheads since the latter assumed office as Imo State governor in February last year.
The governor told journalists last year that the cause of their feud was his refusal to stop all inquests set up by former governor Emeka Ihedioha to probe Okorocha’s administration.
Police on Sunday arrested the former governor for leading his aides to break into a residential estate sealed by the state government.
Okorocha, who was released by the police on Monday, accused Uzodinma’s aides of attacking him with 1,000 thugs at the estate.
He also claimed the governor has abandoned governance in pursuit of violence in Imo State.
However, in a chat with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Uzodinma dismissed the claim of an assassination attempt on the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.
The governor insisted that he has no personal issues with Okorocha.
Uzodinma told journalists he was only following the resolution of a panel set up by Ihedioha’s administration in the state.
He said: “Who will assassinate him? I don’t know about any attempt to assassinate Okorocha. Rather, what I know is that I have no personal issues with Okorocha.
READ ALSO: Imo govt vows to recover state’s assets from Okorocha
“You will recall that before I became the governor, the Ihedioha administration set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into acquisitions and allegations of lands, converting government lands to personal property, and then removing private lands from individuals and giving to other individuals.
“The judicial panel of inquiry chaired by a judge met and they concluded their job. A white paper has since been raised.
“You know institutions and agencies that are involved with implementation are doing their job. And the only thing I know is that a few days ago, one of the properties sealed by the government, the former governor went with his thugs and broke into it.
“You people saw it, it was live. He went there with thugs and he was there physically, wounded the policemen and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) personnel. The NSCDC officer is currently still in the hospital and the ex-governor broke in and entered the premises.
“Of course, you must have heard him saying that he is richer than the government and that he is above the law. I am not directly involved. It is a position taken by the government. There is a difference between governor and government.
“The government of Imo State sealed a property. And I think that if there is anything anybody considers that is not right, the person should go to court to address the issue. Not to take laws into their hands or seek self-help.”
