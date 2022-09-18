Why some Nigerians support Tinubu, APC — Aisha Yesufu

The co-convener of the BringBackourGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Sunday explained why some Nigerians canvass support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a video posted on her social media handle, Yesufu noted that Nigerians rooting for the APC national leader to become president in 2023 want to take advantage of his ill health to access undue opportunities in power.

She said the former Lagos State governor currently lacks the capacity to rule a complex country like Nigerians.

The activist stressed that a lot of Nigerians want Tinubu as the president in order to have their share of the national cake and keep the debilitating status quo running.

She said: “It is business as usual for people who want a presidential candidate with corruption allegations. These people consider Tinubu as the option because they want the status quo to continue because they are aware that the president wouldn’t be bothered about corruption. So it would be in their interest to see Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as president next year because of their undue access to opportunities.

“To some people it doesn’t matter whether the candidate is competent or not. What interests them is the party. These people don’t care about the ability of the candidate put forward by the party. This set also wants Tinubu as president next year.

“For some people they’re very interested in Bola Tinubu not being at his best mentally or physically. So what it means for these people is that Tinubu as the president would actually make them become real power brokers. So for them, it’s not about Tinubu getting into office, it is about them getting access to power.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

