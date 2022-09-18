Politics
Why some Nigerians support Tinubu, APC — Aisha Yesufu
The co-convener of the BringBackourGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Sunday explained why some Nigerians canvass support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
In a video posted on her social media handle, Yesufu noted that Nigerians rooting for the APC national leader to become president in 2023 want to take advantage of his ill health to access undue opportunities in power.
She said the former Lagos State governor currently lacks the capacity to rule a complex country like Nigerians.
The activist stressed that a lot of Nigerians want Tinubu as the president in order to have their share of the national cake and keep the debilitating status quo running.
Read also:Aisha Yesufu gives reason for supporting Peter Obi in 2023 presidential election
She said: “It is business as usual for people who want a presidential candidate with corruption allegations. These people consider Tinubu as the option because they want the status quo to continue because they are aware that the president wouldn’t be bothered about corruption. So it would be in their interest to see Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as president next year because of their undue access to opportunities.
“To some people it doesn’t matter whether the candidate is competent or not. What interests them is the party. These people don’t care about the ability of the candidate put forward by the party. This set also wants Tinubu as president next year.
“For some people they’re very interested in Bola Tinubu not being at his best mentally or physically. So what it means for these people is that Tinubu as the president would actually make them become real power brokers. So for them, it’s not about Tinubu getting into office, it is about them getting access to power.”
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...