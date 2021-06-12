Why we dispersed June 12 protesters in Abuja – Police | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Saturday on Saturday explained why its operatives dispersed the June 12 protesters at the Gudu area of the city.

Police operatives deployed to various parts of the city dispersed the protesters with canisters of teargas on Saturday morning.

The command’s spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam, who spoke on the development in a statement, said police operatives dispersed the protesters to prevent members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria and others from causing public disturbance at the area.

She, however, said calm had been restored around the axis.

Yusuf said: “The FCT Police Command on Saturday, June 12, 2021, successfully restored calm at Apo-Gudu axis after professionally dispersing a protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria – Shiites and others targeted at inciting public disturbance and breaching public peace.

“Consequently, the action of the command was necessitated by the concerns of some agitated residents. However, no arrest was made.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to state that it is committed to ensuring that FCT residents enjoy a hitch-free Democracy Day celebration and will not hesitate to bring to book every person or entity that attempts to breach the peace or cause a breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

