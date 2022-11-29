Connect with us

Wives of ex-Boko Haram fighters had 263 babies in 4 months – Borno govt

Published

8 mins ago

on

The Borno State government said on Tuesday wives of repentant Boko Haram fighters staying in a rehabilitation facility in Maiduguri were delivered of 263 babies in four months.

The facility’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mohammed Saleh, who disclosed this a press conference in the state capital, said over 16,000 repentant terrorists and their families are being accommodated in the camp.

He said 94 children were born in July, 98 in August, 60 in September, and 11 in October.

Saleh said: “Almost on a daily basis, we carry out delivery. There are currently more than 500 women at the Hajj camp who are pregnant, so we are expecting more babies before the end of the year.”

