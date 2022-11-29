News
Wives of ex-Boko Haram fighters had 263 babies in 4 months – Borno govt
The Borno State government said on Tuesday wives of repentant Boko Haram fighters staying in a rehabilitation facility in Maiduguri were delivered of 263 babies in four months.
The facility’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mohammed Saleh, who disclosed this a press conference in the state capital, said over 16,000 repentant terrorists and their families are being accommodated in the camp.
READ ALSO: Insurgency victims deserve same kid glove attention given to ex-Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters —Gombe Dep Gov
He said 94 children were born in July, 98 in August, 60 in September, and 11 in October.
Saleh said: “Almost on a daily basis, we carry out delivery. There are currently more than 500 women at the Hajj camp who are pregnant, so we are expecting more babies before the end of the year.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...