You’re no match for me, Akeredolu tells Boroffice, other gov’ship hopefuls in Ondo

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Monday he would secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for this year’s election in the state.

The governor, who addressed party supporters in Akure, declared that he would win the APC ticket again if the party’s governorship primary slated for July was devoid of irregularities.

He said: “If there is an election that is devoid of shenanigans, l will win hands down.

“I have accepted the calls of the people from various quarters and backgrounds that I should contest for another term in the office.

“l am particularly moved by the magnitude of 4+4 signs that numerous people of the state have been displaying.”

Read also: Cross River places Indian, two Chinese under close observation for coronavirus

At least eight members of the Unity Group had declared the intention to contest the governorship election slated for October 10.

The governorship aspirants from the group are Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Chief Olusola Oke, Dr. Segun Abraham, Ife Oyedele, Bukola Adetula, Banji Ayiloge, Jimi Odimayo and Kazeem Olanrewaju

The governor declared that those eyeing the APC governorship ticket within the Unity group are pushovers.

He added: “We will meet at the primaries. They are no match to me. I will win the primaries. We have delivered and the people on our side are more than those with them.

“If we go for an election today we are sure of having over 70 percent votes across the state. So we are at home with the majority of the people in the state.

“They should congratulate me after winning and also join our government and if they win I will also congratulate them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions