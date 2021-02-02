Zambian President sacks six permanent secretaries

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked six permanent secretaries in the country.

In a statement issued by State House on Tuesday, the President sacked the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ms. Mulalelo Kakulubelwa, and her Local Government counterpart, Edward Chomba.

Others are – Auxilia Ponga (Tourism), Stardy Mwale, (Cabinet Office), Joe Kapembwa (Youth, Sports and Child Development), and Charles Sipanje (Northern Province).

Lungu also promoted directors from different ministries to fill the gaps created by the sack of the officials.

Those promoted are Lennox Kalonde, who was Director in the Ministry of Local Government and becomes Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Supply.

The Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Child Development, John Phiri, has been promoted to the permanent secretary in the same ministry.

Others are – Zambia News and Information Services Director, Patrick Lungu, who becomes Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Tourism, while Davison Mulenga, until now the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Northern Province, is promoted to the position of Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province, and Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Royd Chakaba becomes Permanent Secretary for Northern Province.

Emmanuel Ngulube, from the private sector, has been appointed Permanent Secretary (Administration) in the Ministry of Health.

Mathew Ngulube, who was Executive Director of the National Council for Construction, has been appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government.

The President sworn-in the new permanent secretaries on Tuesday.

