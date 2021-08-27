Politics
Zamfara laments predicament over 784,000 IDPs
The Zamfara State Government has revealed its battle and predicament over 784,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to banditry and insecurity across the state.
This was disclosed on Thursday by the Zamfara Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad.
According to Ahmad, the figure comprised of over 184,000 men men and over 600,000 women and children.
The Commissioner disclosed this while receiving food and other relief items donated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as assistance to the state’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
The items were handed over to the state by the Special Adviser to the minister, Alhaji Musa Ahmad Bungudu.
The commissioner said the alarming number of the displaced women and children in the state had become “a serious issue” that needed immediate attention in form of relief items and other consolations.”
She revealed that the state was also battling with natural disasters apart from human disasters.
“There are other natural ones like the flood which devastated about eleven local governments making life unbearable among many affected communities,” she said.
Fa’ika however appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to increase the number of relief items to the Zamfara IDPs, considering the huge number of victims.
