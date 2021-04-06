Zamfara Police kills notorious bandits' kingpin terrorising communities | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Command in Zamfara has revealed that it has neutralized a notorious bandits’ kingpin who was terrorising communities in parts of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

It said that the bandit’s kingpin was killed following a sustained onslaught against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

The command said that the bandit was on the police radar for terrorising innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring local government areas in the state.

“On 4th April 2021, operatives attached to operation Puff Adder II of the command while on confidence-building patrol along with Tsibiri village near Sububu forest in Maradun LGA intercepted a group of armed bandits who were believed to be on attack mission to the village.

“On sighting the police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel, to which the personnel quickly returned fire.

“One of the bandits was gunned down, while other bandits fled into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.”

It added that an AK 47 rifle with breech no. AK 103- 2051361627, a magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, a motorcycle, bag of charms, and a set of military camouflage uniforms were recovered from the scene.

The command assured members of the public that the ongoing operations against the bandits would be sustained.

