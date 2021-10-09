Zoning of PDP chairman position to North unchanged – Fintiri

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Saturday the zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship position to the North cannot be changed.

Fintiri, who is the Chairman of the party’s National Convention Organizing Committee, disclosed this to journalists at the committee’s meeting with the electoral sub-committee in Abuja.

He said the zoning of the chairmanship position to the North has been approved by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

He added that the October 30 to 31 dates for the PDP national convention remained sacrosanct.

The governor said: “The highest decision organ of the party has taken a decision on zoning, which is the NEC. And I think that decision is final. It is binding on all of us members and will abide by it. That is what we are working on.”

