10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, December 24, 2020

1.1,133 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload above 80,000 mark. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,133 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigerians to get free COVID-19 vaccine – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine would be administered to Nigerians free of charge. Read more

3. Nigerian govt won’t give ASUU opportunity to go on strike again – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Wednesday, the Federal Government would not give the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) any excuse to embark on strike again. Read more

4. Nigeria will continue to play leadership role in Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday Nigeria would continue to play its expected leadership role in Africa. Read more

5. Presidency alerts Nigerians on smear campaign against Buhari

The Presidency on Wednesday alerted the public to a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari and his office by disgruntled political elements in the country. Read more

6. ASUU may withdraw services in February 2021 if…

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Wednesday its members may withdraw their services in February 2021 if the Federal Government reneged on the agreement between both parties. Read more

7. NSE: Blue-chip gains catapult market capitalisation beyond N20tn mark

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run on Wednesday, with gains reported by Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, Nigerian Breweries, BOC Gases and Vitafoam helping the market to advance by N475.690 billion. Read more

8. NSE deploys e-platform to ease public offering

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched an online platform named, “X-PO” to ease the public offering process in the capital market after receiving a “no objection” letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the capital market regulator, said on the initiative. Read more

9. Oil prices drop amid rise in U.S. crude inventories, Bonny Light adds $0.46

Oil prices fell on Wednesday following an industry report that revealed a surprise build in the United States crude oil stocks, and as President Donald Trump upset markets by issuing threats not to endorse a long-awaited COVID-19 stimulus bill. Read more

10. Rivers Utd beat Bloem Celtic in Confed Cup as Enyimba lose at Al Merreikh in CAFCL

Nigeria’s representatives at continental competitions had contrasting experiences on Wednesday as Enyimba lost while Rivers United secured a big win. Read more

