10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020

1. Nigerian govt to undertake ‘comprehensive’ reform of health sector

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday his administration would embark on a comprehensive health sector reform aimed at providing a world-class health care system capable of responding effectively to future pandemics in the country. Read more

2. 999 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 79,789. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 999 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. ASUU will suspend strike before January 15 – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said on Tuesday the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would suspend its prolong strike before January 15. Read more

4. DSS alerts Nigerians on plot to bomb worship centres, recreational facilities during Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday alerted Nigerians about the plot by criminal elements to bomb critical infrastructure, worship centres, and recreational facilities during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Read more

5. COVID-19: Nigerian govt rules out fresh lockdown

The Federal Government on Tuesday ruled out the imposition of a fresh lockdown in Nigeria following confirmation of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

6. Why Nigerian govt has not banned UK flights over new COVID-19 strain – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday explained why the Federal Government has not banned flights from the United Kingdom over the mutated COVID-19 strain. Read more

7. NSE: Dangote Cement, Eterna, Cadbury drive N235bn gain

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its bull run on Tuesday, adding N235.304 billion, with Dangote Cement, Eterna, Cadbury, Zenith and UBA accounting mostly for the day’s gain. Read more

8. Oil prices fall as new coronavirus strain stokes demand fears, Bonny Light loses $2.14

Oil prices fell towards $50 per barrel on Tuesday, compounding losses incurred on Monday, as a new coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom reignited worries over demand recovery. Read more

9. Naira gains on parallel market as external reserves shed $437m in two weeks

Naira gained slightly against the United States dollar on Monday on the black market as the country’s foreign exchange reserves lost $437 million in the two weeks to 17th December. Read more

10. Napoli win appeal over point deduction, to replay previously-missed Juventus tie

The previously-abandoned Serie A clash between Napoli and Juventus will now be replayed after the former won an appeal over a point deduction for missing the game. Read more

