10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 15, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Friday morning, May 15, 2020

1. 193 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total above 5,000 to 5,162; death toll now 167

2. The ‘virus of hate’ against Buhari is ‘well and alive in Nigeria’, it is worse than coronavirus —Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has come out swinging against critics of the Buhari administration. Read more

3. Buhari details his govt’s COVID-19 intervention measures

The Presidency Thursday unveiled several intervention measures put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to ensure Nigerians were not harshly affected by the impact of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy. Read more

4. Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Thursday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to 2,057. Read more

5. Jigawa confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, Thursday confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Read more

6. Frequent killings in Kaduna communities unacceptable —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Thursday described as an unacceptable trend the frequent attacks on communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

7. Claiming to feed schoolchildren while at home is corruption ‘taken too far’ —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday described the Federal Government’s school feeding programme as a huge scam and a scheme by the current administration to siphon the targeted N13.5 billion public funds. Read more

8. Maritime union suspends planned strike after Rivers govt released detained dockworkers

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Thursday suspended its planned nationwide strike, after the Rivers State government released 20 dockworkers arrested for alleged violation of the Executive Order on COVID-19. Read more

9. Security agents rescue abducted army captain, 3 others

The Nigerian Army said Thursday that the army captain, D. Gana and three other persons abducted by gunmen in Akoko North-East local government area of Ondo State had been rescued by security agents. Read more

10. Anambra, Imo, Enugu top list of states with examination malpractices during 2020 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has listed Anambra, Imo, and Enugu as states with most cases of examination malpractices and other forms of misconduct during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Read more

