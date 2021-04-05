10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Kukah played politics with Easter message – Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday knocked the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, over his Easter message.

The Presidency on Sunday knocked the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, over his Easter message.

2. Obasanjo, Gumi urge Nigerian govt to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers, others

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the country.

3. JAMB warns operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres on use of logo

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres and other entities on the use of its logo.

4. Makinde cautions individuals politicising insecurity over 2023 ambitions

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has cautioned people politicising security issues in the state, saying they were making a mistake.

5. Insecurity, bad economy destroying Nigeria – SDP

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Olu Agunloye, said on Sunday insecurity and bad economy were causing irreversible damages to Nigeria.

6. ‘All will be well with Nigeria,’ Osinbajo assures citizens at Easter

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday assured Nigerians that all would be well with the country.

7. FG establishes ‘Express Centre’ to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) would soon start issuing passports to applicants in the 774 local government areas in the country within 72 hours.

8. Banks reconnect MTN to USSD, other services

Banks in Nigeria have reconnected mobile network giants, MTN to banking channels including the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and banking apps.

9. World Bank surprised at Nigeria’s quick exit from recession

The World Bank has stated that Nigeria made an early exit out of recession than projected in its October 2020 forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

10. NSE ROUNDUP: Easter holiday affect stock market activities, drag capital investment down

The stock market closed for the week on Thursday due to the Easter break announced for Friday, April 2, 2021 and Monday, April 5, 2021. This means the capital market operated for four days.

