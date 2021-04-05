10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 5, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Kukah played politics with Easter message – Presidency
The Presidency on Sunday knocked the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, over his Easter message.
Read morehttps://www.ripplesnigeria.com/kukah-played-politics-with-easter-message-presidency/
2. Obasanjo, Gumi urge Nigerian govt to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers, others
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the country. Read more
3. JAMB warns operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres on use of logo
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres and other entities on the use of its logo. Read more
4. Makinde cautions individuals politicising insecurity over 2023 ambitions
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has cautioned people politicising security issues in the state, saying they were making a mistake. Read more
5. Insecurity, bad economy destroying Nigeria – SDP
The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Olu Agunloye, said on Sunday insecurity and bad economy were causing irreversible damages to Nigeria. Read more
6. ‘All will be well with Nigeria,’ Osinbajo assures citizens at Easter
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday assured Nigerians that all would be well with the country. Read more
7. FG establishes ‘Express Centre’ to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) would soon start issuing passports to applicants in the 774 local government areas in the country within 72 hours. Read more
8. Banks reconnect MTN to USSD, other services
Banks in Nigeria have reconnected mobile network giants, MTN to banking channels including the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and banking apps. Read more
9. World Bank surprised at Nigeria’s quick exit from recession
The World Bank has stated that Nigeria made an early exit out of recession than projected in its October 2020 forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Read more
10. NSE ROUNDUP: Easter holiday affect stock market activities, drag capital investment down
The stock market closed for the week on Thursday due to the Easter break announced for Friday, April 2, 2021 and Monday, April 5, 2021. This means the capital market operated for four days. Read more
