10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, December 30, 2019

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Monday morning.

1. SERAP, others ask court to stop Buhari, others from spending ‘N37bn NASS renovation budget’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT, Enough is Enough (EiE) and 583 other concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to “restrain and stop President Muhammadu Buhari and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning from releasing N37 billion allocated for the renovation of the National Assembly complex to the Federal Capital Development Agency and the National Assembly, until an impact assessment of the spending is carried out.”

The groups are also seeking a court order to “restrain, prevent and stop the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and the Federal Capital Development Agency from demanding or collecting the N37 billion earmarked for the renovation of the National Assembly complex until an impact assessment of the spending on critical sectors and access to public goods and services, is carried out.” Read more

2. APC receives over 1,000 PDP, APGA defectors

Over 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wakama ward of Nasarawa State. The defectors, including former elected councillors as well as PDP ward chairmen and secretaries, were received by the APC State Chairman, Philip Shakwo, at a formal ceremony in Wakama. The Chairman who was represented by Mohammed Aya, the state APC Treasurer, assured the newcomers that they had equal rights and privileges like the old members. Read more

3. Zamfara govt to sue 200 persons, including a 119-year-old man, ‘illegally’ on its payroll

The Zamfara State government has uncovered salary payment-related fraud amounting to N216 million. According to the state commissioner for finance, Rabiu Garba Gusau, a 119-year-old man (name withheld) was also discovered on the government’s payroll.

During a news conference on Sunday in Gusau, Rabiu made this revelation while giving details on the state government’s plans to sue about 200 persons illegally on its payroll who had been collecting monthly salary. The commissioner also said he confronted the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Mahdi Ali-Gusau, over allegations on social media that the deputy governor was collecting double salary. Read more

4. I won’t support anyone older than me in 2023 —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said at the weekend he would not support anyone older than him in the 2023 governorship election in the state. Umahi, who disclosed this when he received members of the State Executive Council led by the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of the state, said there were several benefits of having a young and vibrant person as governor of the state. Read more

5. MDAs spent N26.6bn without vouchers —Auditor-General

The Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, said on Sunday some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) spent N26.606 billion in 2017 without payment vouchers or requisite approval for such expenditures.

Ayine said in a report, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) also spent N2.193 billion on international travels without approval during the period. According to him, massive financial fraud was still prevalent in the MDAs despite the present administration’s anti-graft crusade. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, December 29, 2019

6. If you give Buhari 50 years to rule, the masses will suffer for those 50 years —Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker, and social critic, Shehu Sani, declared on Sunday that hard times awaited Nigerians in the New Year. He said Nigerians would suffer more under the present administration in 2020 and beyond.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, stated these while featuring in Kai kadai Gayya, a Hausa Language programme aired on a Kaduna- based Invicta FM Radio. He said the current hardship in Nigeria would be a child’s play compared to what would happen in the future. Read more

7. I’m set to open ‘horrible can of worms’ that’ll make Edo people stone Oshiomhole –APC Chieftain

The immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, said on Sunday he would stage a massive nationwide protest against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, early next year. Adjoto told party members at his Ikakumo, Igarraland, Edo country home that he is championing an “Oshiomhole Must Go” protest to fast-track the exit of the former governor from the position. Read more

8. Edo APC crisis deepens, as chairman insists Obaseki is their leader

Anselm Ojesua, the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday insisted that Governor Godwin Obaseki is the leader of the party in the state. According to Ojesua, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole cannot be the leader, insisting that he remains suspended from the party. Ojezua stated this while speaking with reporters after a meeting with party leaders in Edo North at Jattu-Uzaire, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state. Read more

9. Lagos demolishes 2,500 illegal structures in Lekki

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit at the weekend demolished over 2,500 illegal structures comprising shanties, kiosks and containerised shops in Waterside’ area of Lekki, Lagos State.

Before the exercise, the structures were occupied by business operators and artisans including iron benders, mechanics, food/fruits vendors and others who were given a seven-day “Removal Notice” by the state government to vacate the entire area. The notice expired last Thursday and this led to the demolition exercise. Read more

10. NSCDC officer arrested for defiling 7-yr-old girl

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) has arrested one of its officers, Sani Yahaya, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl. Yahaya was said to have been arrested after the father of the victim lodged a complaint against him by the NSCDC office in Gusau. According to the father of the girl, the NSCDC official lured his daughter with fruits into a vacant house at Samaru area, Gusau where Yahaya was posted as a security guard. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions