10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, January 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning.

1. Contractors in panic mode as NDDC begins verification of projects and contracts in Niger Delta states

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has inaugurated a 50-member committee to audit and document projects and contracts awarded in nine Niger Delta states. Dr Joi Nunieh, Acting Managing Director of NDDC, inaugurated the verification committee in Port Harcourt, according to a statement on Sunday by Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, the commission’s Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs. Nunieh said that the committee’s formation was a prelude to the forensic audit of the commission ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Read more

2. Buhari a threat to Nigeria’s unity —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday, that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are threatening the nation’s unity because of their “exclusionist policies, divisive comments, disregard for rules, political witch-hunt and failure to bring perpetrators of violence to book.” The party said in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that genuine efforts by well-meaning Nigerians and groups to ensure unity and harmonious co-existence “are being destroyed by the APC and the Buhari administration through their brazing acts of nepotism, total disdain for merit and complete disregard for the federal character principle in appointments, projects, and programmes, to the vexation of the generality of Nigerians.” Read more

3. MNJTF Kills ISWAP top commander, three others in Lake Chad region

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said on Sunday its troops killed the third most powerful commander of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) group, Amir Khalifa Umar. The Head of Public Information for the MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, who confirmed the development, said the ISWAP Commander was killed during raids on the jihadists’ hideouts near Lake Chad. Read more

4. Lagos govt to move against motorcycle, tricycle operators

The Lagos State Government said on Sunday it would embark on full enforcement of 2012 Lagos Traffic Law which restricted the operations of motorcycle and tricycle operators in order to restore sanity in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Alausa, said over 1,500 accidents involving tricycles and motorcycles were reported from 2015 till 2019 in the state with 689 victims confirmed dead and over 250 injured in the accidents. He said the measure had become necessary following flagrant abuse of the laws by motorcycle and tricycle riders, adding that the menace “can no longer be condoned.” Read more

5. Bayelsa appeals ruling on disputed Soku oil wells

Bayelsa State government has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ceded the disputed Soku oil wells to Rivers State. The Solicitor General of Bayelsa State, Preye Agada, who filed the appeal on behalf of the state government on Sunday, said “Bayelsa is seeking a stay of execution of the December 26, 2019 judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo on the matter.” He said the court delivered the verdict without joining Bayelsa as a party in the suit. Read more

6. No law backs president’s children to use Presidential fleet —Falana

A human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the members of his family from using any of the aircraft in the presidential fleet. Falana stated this while condemning President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan’s use of a presidential jet to Bauchi for a private function. Following criticisms and condemnation of the act by Nigerians on social media, spokesman to President Buhari, Garba Shehu had said there was nothing wrong for the president’s daughter or any member of the First Family to fly the Presidential jet. Read more

7. Bakare denies asking Buhari to ‘pick’ a successor for 2023

The Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare has denied news making the rounds that he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to pick a successor for 2023 general elections. Bakare on Sunday clarified that his remarks on succession were quoted out of context, noting that he never insinuated at any point that President Buhari should ‘pick’ or ‘choose’ his successor “as some news outlets reported.” Last Sunday, Bakare in his state of the nation address titled, “Unveiling the true enemies of Nigeria” had tasked President Buhari to facilitate a system of “accurate succession.” Read more

8. Nigerian Army has lost its integrity —Wike

The Nigerian Army has lost its integrity due to the unprofessional conducts of a few officers who aided elections rigging in the country, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said. The governor, however, praised the military for preserving the unity of the country by tackling insurgents, kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing the country. Wike stated these at a church service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt. Read more

9. Former Zamfara gov Yarima throws hat in the ring for 2023 presidency

Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima, the former governor of Zamfara state has signaled his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next general elections set for the year 2023. Yarima revealed his intention while speaking with newsmen who accosted him on Sunday shortly after he paid a condolence visit to a famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi over the death of his wife. While fielding questions from newsmen, Yarima, an All Progressives Party (APC) member said that various political groups from different parts of the country had approached him to contest for the presidency. Read more

10. Shehu Sani’s aide hints EFCC cooked up case against ex-lawmaker to arrest him

A Senior Special Adviser to the embattled former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has picked holes in the allegations levelled against his principal. The aide, Sulaiman Ahmed, alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was only deceiving Nigerians, concerning the matter. According to him, Sani’s accuser can neither read nor write, and had no cases in the court, nor pending before the EFCC for which the former lawmaker was accused of collecting money to settle. Read more

