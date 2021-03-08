10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 8, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 269 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 158,506. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 269 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Presidency unveils list of ‘Buhari’s Women’ to mark Women’s Day

The Presidency on Sunday unveiled the checklist of “The Buhari Women” as part of activities marking this year’s International Women’s Day. Read more

3. PDP sweeps Delta local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in Saturday’s local council election in Delta State. Read more

4. Gov Zulum storms IDP camp at midnight, uncovers 650 fake displaced persons

The Governor of Borno State has revealed the discovery of “650 ghost households” when he visited a camp of Internally Displaced Persons in Borno State. Read more

5. It’s madness to think Nigeria will work if things continue the way they are —Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has said it’s madness for anyone to think Nigeria will work under the current structure in the country. Read more

6. Indian firms invest N591.84bn in Nigeria

Indian companies’ financial commitments to their subsidiaries and joint-ventures in Nigeria reached $1.44 million (N591.84 billion) in the first two months of this year. Read more

7. Presidency dismisses report on fire outbreak in Aso Rock

The Presidency on Sunday dismissed the report on a fire outbreak in the State House, Abuja. Read more

8. NBC offers rationale for N9.4bn budget to complete digital switch-over

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has stated that the N9.4 billion approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was not all that was needed to complete the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project. Read more

9. Financial experts, businessmen criticise CBN’s naira for dollar incentive

Financial experts and businessmen have criticised the “Naira for dollar” incentive initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The apex bank had directed deposit money banks to reward beneficiaries of diaspora remittances. Read more

10. Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw

Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals, Real Madrid. Read more

