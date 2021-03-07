10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, March 8, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, March 8, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. ‘Nigerians will continue to look up to you for wisdom, statesmanship,’ Buhari tells Obasanjo
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday Nigerians would continue to look up to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for wisdom and statesmanship. Read more
2. I have no personal grudges against Oshiomhole – Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Saturday he has no personal grudges against the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. Read more
3. Falana denies reports he bought confiscated property for N1bn
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Friday, March 5, slammed allegations that he purchased an Abuja property allegedly recovered by the Pension Reform Taskforce for N1 billion in 2015. Read more
4. COVID-19 vaccine has no side effects on Buhari – Presidency
The Presidency said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has not experienced any side effects since he took the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the day. Read more
5. Uzodinma, Okorocha’s camps clash in Imo over plans to recall ex-gov from Senate
Supporters of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, have clashed over an alleged plan to recall Okorocha as the Senator representing Imo West District at the National Assembly. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, March 7, 2021
6. Nigerian govt dismisses as false report on N10bn budget for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
The Federal Government on Saturday dismissed the report that it budgeted N10.6 billion for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines to the 36 states and the 774 local government areas in the country. Read more
7. Bandits reportedly invade FAAN quarters, kidnap nine in Kaduna Read more
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna, was reportedly attacked in the early hours of Saturday by unknown gunmen. Read also
8. CBN offers to pay receivers of diaspora remittances N5 for every one dollar
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday introduced a new incentive to encourage inflow of Diaspora remittances into the country. Read more
9. Naira may inch closer to N500 against the dollar next week
Despite the rise in crude oil prices this week, the sustained demand for dollars in the foreign exchange market means Nigeria’s currency ended the week 0.18 percent weaker. Read more
10. Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern seal incredible Der Klassiker comeback over Dortmund
Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich fight back from two goals down to beat Dortmund 4-2 in Der Klassiker. Read more
