10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 3, 2021
1. ‘APC will fail in plot to hijack Nigeria just like you did with PDP,’ Ex-Enugu gov, Nwodo mocks Sheriff
The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, said on Saturday Nigerians would not allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack the country the way the ex-governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, tried to hijack the party during his tenure as chairman. Read more
2. PIA designed to diminish oil-producing states – Diri
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Friday described the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as another ploy by the Federal Government to undermine the oil-producing states in the country. Read more
3. Wike advocates improved healthcare in Nigeria
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, called for improved healthcare delivery in Nigeria. Read more
4. Anambra loses N19.6bn daily to IPOB sit-at-home order – Soludo
A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, said on Saturday Anambra State loses N19.6 billion any day people of the state observe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive. Read more
5. Boko Haram reportedly invades Damboa town in Borno
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly invaded Damboa town in Borno State and engaged troops in gun duels. Read more
6. Abducted father of Bayelsa local council chairman regains freedom
Chief Gbalipre Turner, the abducted father of the Chairman of Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, Marvin Turner, has regained his freedom. Read more
7. Gunmen abduct Niger permanent secretary, son
Gunmen on Friday abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Niger State Ministry of Transport, Dr. Ibrahim Garba, and his son. Read more
8. Police arrests bandits’ commander, kill five others in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a notorious bandits’ commander, Bello Rugga, and killed five others during a raid in Gummi local government area of the state. Read more
9. El-Rufai appoints new head for Kaduna peace commission
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of Dr. Saleh Momale as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission. Read more
10. Suarez scores against former club as Atletico compound Barca’s woes
Atletico Madrid have clinched a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the La Liga on Saturday, with Luis Suarez scoring against his former club. Read more
