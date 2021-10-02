10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October2, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 2023: I am not interested in Nigerian presidency – Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Friday she has no desire to vie for the Nigerian presidency in 2023. Read more

2. ‘APC will destroy your reputation, remain in PDP,’ Wike tells Jonathan

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to shun entreaties by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. INSECURITY: We are taking the fight to the enemy and winning —Buhari

Following the spate of insecurity across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Nigerian Military and other security agencies are taking the fight to enemies of the state from all angles and are winning. Read more

4. Zoning the presidency in 2023 will produce ‘useless’ candidates —Sanusi

A former governor of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) and former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi III, has condemned the struggle by politicians to zone the presidency to a particular part of the country. Read more

5. Nigerian govt goes after National Assembly member financing Igboho, Kanu

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that a lawmaker in the National Assembly is a major financier of secessionist groups who have wreaked havoc in the country in the past months. Read more

6. Court approves launch of CBN’s digital currency

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday gave the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the approval to use the eNaira for its digital currency. Read more

7. Zamfara gov, Matawalle, orders restoration of telecom services in Gusau

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has directed the restoration of telecommunication services in Gusau metropolis, the state capital, effective today, October 1. Read more

8. ‘Buhari must go’ protesters storm Abuja

The city of Abuja on Friday witnessed protest from ‘Buhari Must Go’ groups who voiced their opposition to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

9. Police arrests man for alleged sexual abuse in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye, for alleged sexual abuse of his daughter in the state. Read more

10. Nigerian businessman accused of laundering money from Ponzi scheme in US

The United States government has arrested and charged a 31-year-old Nigerian man, Tochukwu Edeh, for allegedly laundering the proceeds of an online investment fraud scheme through an unlicensed money transfer business that he operates. Read more

