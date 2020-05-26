10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Tuesday morning.

1. There can be no development without peace —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday peace, security, unity, and harmony were prerequisites for development in Africa. Read more

2. Nigeria surpasses 8000 COVID-19 cases with 229 new infections taking its total to 8068; deaths now 233

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 229 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Read more

3. NAF produces ventilators to support COVID-19 fight

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has produced locally-made ventilators as its contribution to national efforts towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

4. COVID-19: Anambra, Delta govts meet to check movement on Niger Bridge

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, said on Monday the state government and its Delta State counterpart were holding talks to check the influx of people, seeking to cross the Niger Bridge in defiance of the presidential order restricting inter-state movements. Read more

5. INEC to introduce e-voting in 2021, decries high cost of elections

Due to the COVID-19-provoked changes in activities in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday it would deploy more technological tools in discharging its mandate from 2021. Read more

6. NASS REPUBLIC: The bungling Health Minister. Two other stories and a quote to remember

Members of Nigeria’s lower house looked to be in a no-nonsense mood last week. And, many wished that they could regularly sustain the seeming revolutionary attitude.

On Tuesday, they were angry enough to question Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, due to conflicting statements from officials in government on the activities and whereabouts of the Chinese medical experts who arrived the country last month. They resolved that Osagie should give the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, a “full status report” on the expatriates.

It was Dachung Bagos who, during plenary, demanded a probe into the activities of the Chinese medical personnel. He recalled that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had claimed on May 4 that the Chinese medical experts were on a mission to help the country in the area of capacity building and containment of the festering global disease.

Like other lawmakers, he expressed concerns over what the visitors had been up to in the over one month they had been in the country. He spared no jabs, insisting that the Chinese show proof of their stay in the country. Read more

7. INEC unveils policy template for conduct of elections during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday unveiled the policy mechanism for the conduct of elections under the current COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections slated for later this year. Read more

8. Suspected cultists kill leader of a rival group in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said on Monday a suspected leader of the Aiye confraternity in Oworonshoki area of the state, Waidi, a.k.a “Obasanjo” was shot dead by members of a rival cult group in the area at the weekend. Read more

9. Parents, clerics who enroll children into Almajiri system risk jail —El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday warned that parents who enrolled their children into the Almajiri education system faced up to two years in prison. Read more

10. Gombe discharges 44 Almajiris from quarantine camp after testing negative for COVID-19

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, confirmed the discharge of another set of 44 Almajaris from the Amada quarantine camp after they tested negative for COVID-19. Read more

