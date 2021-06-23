News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigerian govt insists Twitter ban is in national interest, confirms talks with platform
The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, said on Tuesday the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter’s operations was in the country’s interest. Read more
2. Despite N9.25bn spent on NASS renovation, Senate resumes plenary under leaking roof
There was consternation in the Senate section of the National Assembly Complex due to a leaking roof which led to a water-logged chamber. Read more
3. ECOWAS Court stops Buhari govt from prosecuting people for using Twitter
The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja in a landmark ruling on Tuesday, restrained the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and its agents from imposing sanctions or doing anything whatsoever against anyone using twitter. Read more
4. We share N10bn to 1m citizens every two months —Nigeria govt
The Federal Government has said that it distributes N10 billion in National Cash Transfers to one million poor Nigerians every two months as part of its National Social Safety Nets Programme (NASSP). Read more
5. Swiss firm, Nestle S.A injects another N202bn in Nigerian subsidiary.
Nestle S.A has continued its monthly ritual of pumping millions of naira into Nestle Nigeria. Read more
6. NSE: Investors lose N360bn as market capitalisation drops by 1.86%
Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N360 billion on Tuesday with the market capitalisation going down by 1.86 percent. Read more
7. Court grants #ENDSARS protester who was delivered of baby in custody bail
Justice Omolara Adejumo of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, on Tuesday granted bail to the #ENDSARS protester who was recently delivered of a baby boy in custody, Kemisola Ogunniyi. Read more
8. Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Ondo
Gunmen at the weekend killed a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Bamidele Emmanuel Isibor. Read more
9. Journalists, NGOs drag Nigerian govt to ECOWAS court over Twitter ban
Five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and four journalists have filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice in Abuja, seeking the immediate withdrawal of the suspension of the social media platform, Twitter, in Nigeria. Read more
10. Knee injury to keep Dembele on sideline for three months
Barcelona forward, Ousmane Dembele will not be playing football in the next three months after getting a knock in the knee. Read more
