News
114 fleeing inmates of Kogi custodial centre recaptured
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the recapture of 114 inmates that escaped from the Kabba Custodial Centre, Kogi State, on Monday.
At least 240 out of the 294 inmates of the custodial centre escaped after gunmen invaded the facility in the early hours of Monday.
The NCoS spokesman, Francis Enobore, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said: “Following the swift intervention of the Controller-General, Haliru Nababa, 114 escapees have been recaptured
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Kogi prison, kill soldiers, set inmates free
“The Controller-General, who personally led a team to the custodial centre for an on-the-spot assessment, directed immediate search party response team to go after the escapees.
“This was even as security has been beefed up through the deployment of additional armed squad personnel to fortify the facility.”
“The Controller-General commended sister security agencies including the vigilante groups that assisted in recapturing the fleeing inmates.
“He advised the remaining escapees to turn in themselves within the next 24 hours or risk prosecution if arrested.”
