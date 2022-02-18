2023: Lagos Assembly speaker demands fresh approach to elections in Nigeria

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday charged Nigeria to adopt a new approach ahead of 2023 general elections.

Obasa made the call in his goodwill message at the State’s 17th Legislative-Executive Parley Held at Marriott Hotels in GRA, Ikeja.

He reiterated the call for adequate preparations to be put in place ahead of the elections.

The speaker said: “The fact that Nigeria is planning another election after 23 years of democratic transition is a sign that democratic principles have been widely accepted despite the myriad of problems confronting the process.

“As the nation shows growing commitment to its stability, the time is ripe for civil society to prepare itself and the citizenry to demand power sharing in a truly participatory democracy.

READ ALSO: Igbo elders threaten to ‘quit’ Nigeria if South-East does not produce president in 2023

“As it’s evident enough, the negligence of the importance of voter education has been responsible for violence, a bulk of void votes, and apathy during past elections. It is unfortunate that Nigeria operates a fire brigade approach in some of our undertakings, especially as regards to voter education.”

He also cautioned Nigerians on electoral violence.

“Electoral violence and other factors such as cultural practices, family background, institutional and low level of political knowledge, no doubt, militate against political participation.

“The citizens for want of security, consequent upon electoral violence, develop apathy toward political participation. Therefore, to maximize the benefits of political education programmes and ensure sustainable democracy in Nigeria, the government and other political education agencies should develop a pragmatic political education framework,” Obasa added.

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now