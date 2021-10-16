2Face’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, says she’ll speak the ‘truth’ about Idibia family

Nigerian make-up artist and one of the baby mamas of Nigerian music icon, Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia, Pero Adeniyi has revealed on her Instagram stories that she is prepared to speak her ‘truth’ about the ongoing conundrum in Idibia’s family.

The US-based entrepreneur took to her Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Saturday, October 16 to publish a lengthy note where she mentioned that the public is not yet prepared to listen to how singer 2Face Idibia betrayed her, hence, she will wait until the right time to speak.

In her statement, Pero wrote, ‘Even the liar that started this madness knows the truth but needs the lie to stay relevant…’ Hinting that the ongoing drama was instigated by 2Face.

It would be recalled that 2Face’s wife, Annie Idibia took to her Instagram page a couple of weeks ago to call out the singer for allegedly sleeping in Pero’s house in the US. She claimed that the singer spent several months with Pero under the guise of seeing his children.

Annie also swore to scatter her marriage, adding that she’s tired of the ill-treatment the Idibias were dishing out to her.

Meanwhile, Pero who has three children with 2Face Idibia for the first time has published a statement pertaining to Idibia’s family drama.

Read her statement below.

