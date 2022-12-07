50-yr-old man arrested for strangling estranged lover in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 50-year-old man, Joshua Oyebode, for allegedly strangling his 22-year-old lover, Bukola Ajala, to death in the Ogbomoso area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, paraded the suspect at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan on Tuesday.

Osifeso said preliminary investigation showed that the accused lured the victim to where he strangled her, adding he had voluntarily confessed to the crime and would be prosecuted.

He said: “On November 20, 2022, around 12 noon, we got a report at the Owode-Ogbomoso Divisional Police Headquarters from one Ajala Emmanuel, that he received a call from his daughter’s guardian intimating him about her demise.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on November 19, around 10am, the suspect lured the deceased to a remote location where he strangled her to death for the fear that she might reveal details of their administered oath and sexual escapades, which had been going on for a while after stumbling on her packing her belongings.”

The PPRO assured the public of seamless updates as regards the development.

