'A dream interrupted too early' - Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder, Daniel Guerini.
Guerini died following a car accident in Rome, and his death was confirmed by the Italian club in a tweet.
Lazio said they are “shocked by pain” after the death of youth-team midfielder, and would “gather around the family” at this time.
According to reports in Italy, Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in a car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.
Read Also: Tributes pour in after middleweight boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at 66
Guerini was in Lazio’s under-19 side, and also previously played for Torino, Fiorentina and SPAL at youth level.
Torino, Fiorentina, AS Roma and several other Serie A clubs have said they were deeply saddened by the death.
Inter Milan, Atalanta and AC Milan, also shared their condolences on Twitter.
A young talent, a dream interrupted too early.
Rest in peace Daniel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tS2DiSNsLo
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) March 25, 2021
Daniel Guerini, who signed with our primavera on january 12th coming over from Torino died in a car accident tonight. He was 19y old.
RIP Daniel 💙🦅 #Lazio #Guerini pic.twitter.com/vfAE0BkBIE
— LazioLand (@Lazio_Land) March 24, 2021
We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20.
The thoughts of President Commisso and everyone at the club are with the Guerini family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8EuhC7HoQT
— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 24, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are going out to the family of Daniel Guerini who played for Lazio’s primavera. He passed away after being in a car accident in Rome.
He was only 19 years old. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/bRkXFltVNw
— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 25, 2021
Deeply affected by this tragedy, we mourn the premature loss of Daniel Guerini. Our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones and the whole @OfficialSSLazio. pic.twitter.com/TbwPgdKS7W
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) March 25, 2021
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...