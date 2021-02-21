Actor, Emmanuel Ikubese’s marriage crumbles after less than one year | Ripples Nigeria

The marriage of popular Nollywood actor and former Mr Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubese seems to have crashed after he has taken down his wedding photos from Instagram.

Emmanuel Ikubese tied the knot with a makeup artist, Anita Adetoye in 2020. In 2019, the couple held their engagement ceremony in Lagos state, and their white wedding in March 2020.

They had a low profile wedding ceremony due to the lockdown guidelines at the time.

The couple’s marriage was perceived to be going through a turmoil after both parties unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted photos from their wedding ceremony from their respective platforms.

Neither party has disclosed what is going on in their matrimonial home.

A look at their respective Instagram pages reveals that they have both unfollowed.

Anita’s boss, media personality Toke Makinwa at the time had taken to her social media platform to congratulate her makeup artist.

