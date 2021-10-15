Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku explains complexities of marriage, says it’s unpredictable

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy-Njoku has taken to her Instagram to reveal that marriage is not always a bed of roses. She stated that it is usually complicated and unpredictable.

The serial entrepreneur, who is also the founder of ROK TV channels, stated this via her verified Instagram page on Thursday.

According to her, marriage is unpredictable because one may want to take a bullet for your spouse in one minute, and such a one may become the bullet the next minute.

Read also: Actress Dorcas Fapson urges followers never to unveil partners on social media

Her post read;

“Marriage is very complicated, so unpredictable. One minute, you want to take a bullet for your spouse. The next minute, you want to be the bullet.”

In her caption, Remmy-Njoku added that if there’s no cry for help, one should not get involved as couples would settle their differences when they wish.

She wrote in Pidgin, “If there is no cry for help, or disguised signal for help, no put mouth. E no concern for you. Them go settle when dem tire”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now