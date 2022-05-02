Actress Tonto Dikeh plans to open OnlyFans account

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh, on Monday, May 2 revealed on her Instagram platform that she would start an OnlyFans page.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website used by content creators to serve exclusive content to their fans.

Taking to her Instagram platform, Dikeh stated that she would be blocking her pastor for her to shake her cosmetic enhanced buttocks on the OnlyFans page for her followers.

She wrote, “I have decided to get an only fan page (sic), I wanna shake this bum my doctor gave me that doesn’t shake for you all.

“If this one works ehnnnnnn. I just do a private virtual Ikwerre lap dance. Bottom line says, “We must make this money.”

