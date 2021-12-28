Entertainment
Actress, Ufuoma McDermott, lambasts trolls who demean older people
Veteran Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has slammed trolls who often use derogatory words to describe older people.
According to the veteran thespian, getting old is a blessing, therefore people who are older should not be ridiculed.
Speaking further, McDermott added that there will come a time when we will all look back and realise we are no longer young.
“We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult,” she added.
Watch the video.
