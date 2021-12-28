Actress, Ufuoma McDermott, lambasts trolls who demean older people

Veteran Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has slammed trolls who often use derogatory words to describe older people.

According to the veteran thespian, getting old is a blessing, therefore people who are older should not be ridiculed.

READ ALSO: Actress Nwafor Ifeoma warms hearts as she adopts her house maid

Speaking further, McDermott added that there will come a time when we will all look back and realise we are no longer young.

“We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult,” she added.

Watch the video.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now