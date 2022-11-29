Adeleke dissolves non-statutory boards in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the dissolution of non-statutory boards, commissions, and parastatals in the state.

The governor ordered the dissolution of the boards in a memo addressed to heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, on Tuesday.

However, the Board of Osun State University was not affected by the directive.

Adeleke had removed all footprints of his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the state since his inauguration on Sunday.

The governor on Monday sacked 12,000 workers employed by Oyetola and put the appointment of three monarchs on hold.

The memo read: “As a follow-up to the pronouncement of Governor Adeleke on Sunday, November 27, 2022, all non-statutory boards, commissions, and parastatals including those of tertiary institutions (with exception of UNIOSUN) are hereby dissolved in the state forthwith.

“Consequently, all accounting officers of such boards, parastatals, and commissions are to take charge with immediate effect.”

